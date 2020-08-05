On her first day on the set of prison drama Wentworth, Jane Hall was lost. Literally. Foxtel

Known for playing Rebecca Napier in Network Ten’s Neighbours, Jane is tough prison general manager Ann Reynolds in Season 8 of Wentworth.

“Ann is certainly a piece of work,” Jane says. “The way she goes about everything is diabolical. She’ll crawl over anybody who gets in her way.”

If Ann does have a softer side, she keeps it for her old friend, Vera (Kate Atkinson).

As a Wentworth “super fan”, scoring the role of Ann over the other talented actresses who auditioned for the role meant everything to Jane. Foxtel

“She honestly loves Vera very dearly, but she doesn’t behave in a way that a true friend should,” Jane says. “And Vera is tossed around in the wind, really.”

As a Wentworth “super fan”, scoring the role of Ann over the other talented actresses who auditioned for the role meant everything to Jane.

“I was just going to get it,” she says. “I just knew that Ann was for me.

Known for playing Rebecca Napier in Network Ten’s Neighbours, Jane is tough prison general manager Ann Reynolds in Season 8 of Wentworth. Ten

“I feel like it’s going to be real game-changer.”

That’s saying quite a lot for an actress who’s been in the business for 35 years and got her first real break in a sitcom called All Together Now opposite Rebecca Gibney and the late Jon English.

“Bec Gibney and I are still very dear friends and see other as often as we can,” Jane says. “She’s a master of our trade.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!