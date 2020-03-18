Ten

Meanwhile, it was revealed last month that accomplished actor and activist – and wife of Hugh Jackman – Deborra-Lee Furness,64, is heading back to Neighbours - after more than three decades – but in a very different role.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Deborra confirmed that she is set to direct a powerful and emotive three-episode storyline in 2020, which surrounds the sensitive subject of adoption.

Accomplished actor and activist – and wife of Hugh Jackman – Deborra-Lee Furness previously had a bit-part in Neighbours back in the mid ‘80s. Getty

Deborra, who is the founder and patron of the Adopt Change organisation, said the idea was the result of a conversation with Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison.

"[Neighbours] have worked with my team at Adopt Change, we have nuanced the storyline so it has integrity … and I thought what a great opportunity; I get to shine a light and I get to see my friends and family. It does not get any better," Deborra said.

The passionate advocate said she was thrilled to be given the opportunity to use the Neighbours platform to tell such an important storyline.

Deborra confirmed that she is set to direct a powerful and emotive three-episode storyline in 2020, which surrounds the sensitive subject of adoption. Ten

“By raising awareness we can hopefully change the laws and provide better stability for our kids,” she said, referring to the estimated 50,000 children currently in foster care in Australia.

“This is an international problem the world over it is not just Australia but, quite frankly, we can do a lot better in Australia,” she said.

Deborra’s reconnection with Ramsey Street comes after Jodi Anasta announced she was quitting the long-running soap Neighbours.

Deborra, who is the founder and patron of the Adopt Change organisation, said the idea was the result of a conversation with Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison. Getty

Speaking to Confidential in January, the 34-year-old actor confirmed she was set to leave Ramsey Street but insisted her decision had nothing to do with “exhaustion”.

“At the moment I am feeling happier, healthier and better than ever and just excited about change, a fresh new opportunity or discovering something else,” Jodi said.