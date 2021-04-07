Shareena Clayton described her stint on Neighbours as lonely, triggering and traumatising" as well as "highly problematic". Instagram

What did Shareena Clanton allege?

In a lengthy post shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, Wentworth star Shareena Clanton made allegations of experiences that occurred while she was working on Neighbours, describing it as “highly problematic”.

Careful not to name anyone specifically due to fear of legal ramifications, Shareena revealed she had approached the show’s HR department after several incidents but little action was taken.

“Struggling to post anything positive about the months I endured on @neighbours after multiple racist traumas and navigating ongoing counselling from this highly problematic show. It’s been lonely, triggering and traumatising to work in such a culturally unsafe space,” Shareena wrote.

The actress vowed to never work for Neighbours again. Getty

The actress went on to list numerous incidents that she found problematic during her time on set, including a senior staff member “openly laughing at the word cum sl*t”, a senior staff member using the term “slave driver” and a person referring to an actress of colour as “a lil monkey”.

Shareena also accused an unnamed employee of laughing at the use of the “N word” slur as well as well as the word being used several times on set and in the green room.

She also claimed she insisted a Wurundjeri Elder be included for “ongoing cultural safety reasons like cultural protocols followed and debriefing” but the request was rejected.

What did Meyne Wyatt claim?

Following Shareena’s post, former Neighbours star Meyne Wyatt weighed in with his own experience on the show.

"I experienced racism on set. It involved the C-word and I called it out, and it didn't happen around me again," he said on Twitter.

"Though I did walk in on this incident? So I have no doubt things were being said behind my back. I have too much experience to believe otherwise."

Meyne Wyatt (pictured) also shared his experiences and called on the industry to "do better". Getty

Meyne called on the industry as a whole to “do better”

"These attitudes are prevalent around the industry. And we are f**ken tired of calling this sh*t out, Meyne continued.

"Individuals, actors, cast, and crews! To the production companies, to the networks! Do better. Be better. You can always do better. The work is not finished. Even when you think you have, just know you haven't. Because you haven't. It saves time from me calling you a racist and humiliating you, if you don't do sh*t [in] the first place!"

As well as claiming that he experience racism on set, Meyne alleged that “homophobia” was also rife in the workplace.

"The homophobia that was present whilst I was on Neighbours was f**king rampant! The comments and jokes and innuendos were ridiculous!” he penned.

"It made for a very unsafe environment for anyone in the LGBTQIA+ community and the sh*t needs to be stamped out.”

“Neighbours strives to be a platform for diversity and inclusion on-screen and off-screen." Network Ten

How did Neighbours respond to the claims?

A Fremantle spokesperson responded to Shareena’s claims via a statement given to media.

“Neighbours strives to be a platform for diversity and inclusion on-screen and off-screen. Our quest is always to continue to grow and develop in this area and we acknowledge that this is an evolving process,” the statement read, (via TV Tonight).

“Shareena’s involvement in the creative process and on set was invaluable and hugely educational and will benefit the series moving forward. There have been significant and lengthy discussions with Shareena during her time on Neighbours and we will continue to work with all cast and crew to ensure Neighbours continues to be a fully inclusive environment.”

New Idea has reached out to Network Ten for comment.