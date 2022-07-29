Guy and Kate are good friends. Getty

Their reunion was a major nostalgia moment for the many long-time fans watching at home, but their reconciliation had a very minor detail that Guy has since opened up about.

While filling Jane in about his life, and his daughter Sammy, Mike revealed his wife’s name was ‘Rose’.

As in, Rose for Rose DeWitt Bukater, Kate Winslet’s character in Titanic. But what’s the connection?

Guy Pearce and Kate Winslet are actually good friends – they starred in Mildred Pearce in 2011, and more recently in the award-winning series Mare of Easttown.

And Kate is also a massive fan of Neighbours.

“When I told her I was coming back, she was beside herself,” Guy revealed to WHO.

“She was besotted with Mike back in the day. We share a birthday and that was the greatest news to her,” he said.

But the use of her beloved character’s name was revealed this morning, when Guy spoke to Studio 10.

“When I [spoke] to the producer, he said maybe we can make the mother of your child, maybe she can be Kate,” Guy explained.

“I said ‘that's a little personal in my life so let's not call her Kate,’ so she is called Rose who was Kate's character on Titanic.”

“Kate Winslet had a poster of Mike Young on her wall growing up,” he added with a laugh.

Guy returned for a decent stint on the show, and fans were thrilled to see him at the very end alongside Annie, Kylie, and Jason – who were the fab four of Neighbours’ earliest days.

“There are certain moments in your life that are real markers,” Guy said of his experience belonging to such an iconic cast.

“Being cast in Neighbours, the confidence it gave me and what I learnt being on the show were immeasurable qualities and benefits.”

