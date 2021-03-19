The Neighbours cast sent their well-wishes to the much-loved show. Instagram

Fans were quick to flood the post with sweet messages.

"Happy Birthday Neighbours! Remember the first episode 😍..Still a fan," one said.

Another noted: "Happy Birthday to my favourite show!!!"

"Happy happy 36 years it's been so long you all been on tv 📺 you have always been my favourite tv 📺 show," a third added.

Meanwhile Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy) took to Instagram to share his own heartfelt tribute to the show which he's worked on for 27 years.

Alan Fletcher, who plays Karl on the show, shared his own heartfelt tribute, featuring a cupcake. Instagram

"Happy Birthday @neighbours. 36 years old today! My amazing home for 27 years," the actor reflected.

He added: "Best time of my life enjoying this journey with an incredible creative team. Thank you to our loyal audiences all over the world for keeping us in your hearts and on your screens. #thanksforthememories❤️ @channel10au @channel5_tv @10peachau."

Actress Sharon Johal, who recently announced her departure from the series, also gave the show's birthday a sweet shoutout.

"GOOOOODMORNING and GOOODNIGHT!!! Happy 36th birthday @neighbours! With love, from the goofy squad," she wrote alongside a selfie with co-stars Takaya Honda and Matty Wilson.

Sharon Johal, who recently announced her departure, also gave the Soap a shoutout on her Instagram. Instagram

"I don't get enough scenes with these faves 😫 - and the ones I do, Dipi is supers annoyings ie remember when I was trying to teach the boys to do their wedding dance 🤦🏽‍♀️."

Neighbours first graced Aussie screens back on March 18 1985. At the time, the soapie aired on Channel 7 before switching to Channel 10 in 1986.

For over three decades, dedicated fans have followed the trials and tribulations of the Ramsay Street residents.

From characters returning from the dead, to horrifying accidents, no other neighbourhood could have endured so many shocking twists and turns.

This article originally featured on our sister site, Now To Love.