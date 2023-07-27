Amira is preparing to undergo open heart surgery. Lifeblood Australia

Whilst a small number of suitable donors have already been identified, Amira requires significantly more blood than they can provide.

"We've exhausted Australian supplies of this rare blood type and we're now working with international blood services to search for potential donors," Dr Daly said.

"We hope to receive a small number of units from overseas but for Amira's surgery to proceed safely at least 15 donors with the same rare combination of blood types are still needed within the next few weeks."

Only one in 10,000 people share the same blood type as Amira. Lifeblood Australia

Amira's husband Ahmed thanked the people who had already come forward to donate in the hopes of being a match.

"We are so grateful to family, friends, and the wonderful people in the community, many of whom we do not know, who have heard about Amira's plight and have rolled up a sleeve to donate blood," Ahmed said.

"I urge as many people as possible across the country with O and A blood to donate blood this week, so we can find more donors to help Amira," he added.

"This is not a situation you ever expect to find yourself in. Any help or support is much appreciated."

To join the search book a donation via lifeblood.com.au, call 13 14 95, or download the Donate Blood app.