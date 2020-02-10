Nathan and Emma Getty

Emma and Nathan's relationship had a controversial start, with the pair criticised for boasting about their lavish trips around the world - leaving his ex Mel Waring at home in Sydney to take care of their two daughters full-time.

Last year, an Australian publication reported that Emma, is "the cat that got the cream" as she enjoys her new lavish lifestyle gallivanting around Europe, but Mel took to her Instagram to set the record straight.

Posting an adorable picture with her two look alike daughters, Harper and Milla, Mel wrote that she is actually the one who is most content with her life.

"The cat that got the cream looks like this," Mel said.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that he Australian Cricket WAG community remains divided on the topic of Nathan's relationship with real estate agent Emma. According to the Daily Mail, their 2017 affair - which ended his 10-year relationship with Mel - has "split the WAGS in two."

"I don't think it's surprising that after spending 10 years with Nathan, Mel built some very strong friendships with some of the other WAGs, who still support and love her," said a source.

"I know they still find it hard to stomach Emma."

Nathan Lyon and Emma McCarthy Instagram

In particular, it appears that there is animosity between Emma and Steve Smith's wife Dani Willis, as Dani's loyalty to Nathan's ex-partner has prevented her from accepting his new relationship.

"Dani knows how bitter the split is and how devastated Mel was when she found out about [Nathan's] affair, so she doesn't have any time for Emma," a source revealed.

At the time of their breakup, the mother-of-two wrote to her blog Life of Lyons.

"I wasn’t sure what being really alone would feel like, being shut out from him," Mel shared in a candid post.

"Since saying goodbye it hadn’t really hit me. We have lived a life where he has constantly travelled, cricket was life and touring was a given. Daddy’s at cricket, it’s easy to forget.

"Today has been different, I have been strong, I have been brave but today I feel weak, I feel small and I feel alone.

"I’m constantly reminded that the team of people who were once there for us both are no longer my friends but my enemy," the mum went on.