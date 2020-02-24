RELATED: Neighbours stars Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance reunite

Who Are Natalie Imbruglia's Parents?

Imbruglia’s mum is Irish-English Maxene Anderson. Her father is first-generation Italian immigrant Elliot Imbruglia who moved to Australia when he was just five years old.

Does Natalie Imbruglia Have Any Siblings?

Yes! Natalie is actually the ‘middle’ child – she has one older sister and two younger ones.

Getty

Who Has Natalie Imbruglia Dated In The Past?

Imbruglia famously dated Friends star David Schwimmer in the ‘90s. Other than that, she’s been linked to numerous public figures and celebrities like Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Josh Hartnett, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams, and even Prince Harry!

Is Natalie Imbruglia Married?

Natalie Imbruglia was once married, but she and her then-partner announced their divorce in 2008.

Who Is Natalie Imbruglia's Ex-Husband? When Was Natalie Imbruglia's Wedding?

Natalie was married to Silverchair vocalist Daniel Johns. They had been dating since the early 2000s and tied the knot in a beach wedding in Queensland on New Year’s Eve in 2003.

Getty

Does Natalie Imbruglia Have Any Children?

Imbruglia did not have any children in her previous relationships, but thanks to IVF, she is a mum today! In July 2018, the “Torn” singer revealed that she had gotten a sperm donor and was pregnant. She gave birth on October 9, 2019 and named her son Max Valentine.

What Was Natalie Imbruglia's First Song?

Natalie Imbruglia actually began her career as an actress, but she broke out into the music scene with her first single (and arguably biggest hit) “Torn”. Funnily enough, her version of the song was actually a cover of an Ednaswap track, but it launched her into international stardom pretty quickly. In 2011, Imbruglia’s “Torn” was the most played song on Aussie radio with an average of 75 times played per day since 1997.

How Many Albums Does Natalie Imbruglia Have?

Natalie Imbruglia has released five albums so far: Left of the Middle (1997), White Lilies Island (2001), Counting Down the Days (2005), Come to Life (2009), and Male (2015). She also announced that she’s releasing a new album by next year.

What Are Natalie Imbruglia's Most Popular Songs?

Some of Imbruglia’s most famous songs are:

“Big Mistake”

“Wishing I Was There”

“Smoke”

“That Day”

“Wrong Impression”

“Shiver”

“Want”

What Movies Has Natalie Imbruglia Acted In?

Although she’s most known as a singer-songwriter, Imbruglia has appeared in quite a few films. And in pretty significant roles, too! Below are just a few from her filmography:

Johnny English

Closed for Winter

Underdogs

Among Ravens

What TV Shows Has Natalie Imbruglia Appeared In?

Imbruglia first entered the public eye when she played Beth Brennan in the soap opera Neighbours. She moved into the music industry shortly after leaving the show in ‘94, but she also had a small role on a 1997 episode of Law of the Land.

What Are The Most Famous Natalie Imbruglia Quotes?

On the pressure from the music industry: “You feel this pressure that people will take you more seriously if you play guitar, but I’ve decided I’m a singer and that’s enough.”

On her writing process: “Isolation is a big part of songwriting.”

On impossible beauty standards: “You’re either too fat or too thin. You just can’t win.”

What Are Natalie Imbruglia's Best Fashion Moments?

Here are some snaps of Natalie Imbruglia’s best recent looks!

Getty

Getty

Getty

What Is Natalie Imbruglia's Most Popular Hairstyle?

At the peak of her fame, Natalie Imbruglia sported choppy short hair. The singer-songwriter has grown it out a little in recent years.

Getty

What Makeup Does Natalie Imbruglia Use?

Imbruglia is a fan of the natural makeup look. Her faves are Chanel Rouge Coco lippies in nude and Laura Mercier blush in peach rouge.

What Is Natalie Imbruglia's Skin Care Routine?

Imbruglia maintains her gorgeous glassy skin with a good diet, exercise, tons of water, and a special skincare routine. She even has her own anti-aging line called Iluka – her personal fave from the product range is the Illuminising Pearl Primer.

What Is Natalie Imbruglia's Diet?

Natalie eats clean with lots of green vegetables. She avoids any food that could make her too acidic and sticks to a balanced Ayurvedic diet.

What Is Natalie Imbruglia Doing Now?

Imbruglia is currently working on her upcoming untitled album.

Fast Facts About Natalie Imbruglia

How old is Natalie Imbruglia? Age 44 (date of birth: February 4, 1975)

How tall is Natalie Imbruglia? 160cm or 5’3”

How much does Natalie Imbruglia weigh? 53kg or 117 pounds

What nationality is Natalie Imbruglia? Australian and British

Where does Natalie Imbruglia live? Notting Hill and Byron Bay, NSW

How much is Natalie Imbruglia worth? $USD 14-million ($AUD 20.4-million)

Who is Natalie Imbruglia's manager? Anne Barrett

Has Natalie Imbruglia had plastic surgery? Not that we know of, but Imbruglia has said she’s not against it in the future.

Does Natalie Imbruglia have a tattoo? Yes, including two Sanskrit tattoos and one Chinese tattoo meaning ‘courage’.

Is Natalie Imbruglia on Instagram? You can find Natalie on Instagram at @natalie_imbruglia.

