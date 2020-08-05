"20 years flies. Hairstyles change." Instagram

Fans couldn't help but comment on how Natalie looked as fabulous in 2000 as she does now.

"Great hairstyle suits u," remarked one fan.

"You’re like fine wine Nat, you only get better with age!" exclaimed another.

Some couldn't help but compare Natalie in her thirties to some other famous faces.

"Wow @natalie_barr7 - you look like Céline Dion," noted one follower.

"You look like the actress from Black Books in this photo," said another referring to British actress Tamsin Greig.

We must admit, we're getting some Celine Dion vibes. Instagram

Natalie, who was worked at Channel Seven for 25 years, attributes her physique to Pilates, Xtend Barre classes, walking and running.

However when it comes to beauty, she has stayed away from one treatment in particular.

"I am not one of those people who panics about looks," Natalie told Stellar in July. "I keep reasonably fit, I haven't had Botox – though no judgement if you do."

The TV journalist added: "I do wear hairpieces because they fill my hair out. I'm just glad the viewer doesn't expect us all to be 23."

"I am not one of those people who panics about looks." Instagram

Natalie has been married to her husband Andrew Thompson since 1995 and the pair share two sons - Lachlan, 18, and Hunter, 15.

However, the mum-of-two admits she's a "pretty ordinary person", despite her impressive TV career.

“I feel like I have two lives. I have this TV life, with the false eyelashes and the hairpieces, but then the rest of my life is like every other mum’s,” she said.

“If the paparazzi got a shot of me, it just wouldn’t sell. No-one is interested in me in my jeans, walking into my house.”