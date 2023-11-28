Apple

The main concern around the new feature revolves around the fact that it is defaulted to "on" once your phone has been updated.

According the The Project, "police are warning parents to change the setting on their children's phones to protect their information."

The question comes back to whether or not you should be concerned?

According to Forbes, many law enforcement agencies across America have been issuing security warnings, more specifically to parents, that the feature could "“share your contact information by being next to another iPhone."

Forbes writes that the postings surrounding this topic "gives the impression that children are in particular danger if this setting is not changed."

However, the article states that "despite its default on position, the NameDrop feature isn’t just going to throw your contact details at any passing person with an iPhone."

The Washington Post also wrote that "NameDrop is quite safe."

"The warnings about this technology are wildly exaggerated."

Apple

How to turn off NameDrop

To turn off NameDrop, Apple users must first go to the settings app on their device.

From here, you go into general, then AirDrop where you will then find a tab called "bringing devices together". You then press the button to turn it off.

Apart from this, the iOS 17 update also features:

Improvement to autocorrect and dictation deliver more intelligent input

StandBy displays glanceable information while iPhone is charging

A new journal app

Live voicemail transcription

A fresh look and big updates to messages

Read the full list of updates, here.