According to the official NAIDOC website, NAIDOC originally stood for ‘National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee’. The purpose of the week is to herald the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

NAIDOC week kicked off on July 4th and ends July 11th, though it's important that the discussions and cultural celebrations do not end there.

This year's theme is 'Heal Country'. The official NAIDOC website reads, "For generations Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have been calling for stronger measures to recognise, protect, and maintain all aspects of our culture and heritage for all Australians.

"We have continued to seek greater protections for our lands, our waters, our sacred sites and our cultural heritage from exploitation, desecration, and destruction.

"Healing Country means hearing those pleas to provide greater management, involvement, and empowerment by Indigenous peoples over country.

"Healing Country means embracing First Nation’s cultural knowledge and understanding of Country as part of Australia's national heritage. That the culture and values of Aboriginal peoples and Torres Strait Islanders are respected equally to and the cultures and values of all Australians."

The official website provides many suggestions as to how to get involved with this year's theme, including, connecting to Country by going for a walk (COVID restrictions permitting), using native ingredients in the kitchen and consuming NAIDOC week programming.

And while many of us grapple with being homebound due to COVID-19, there is no time like the present to opt for the latter option.

So, we've compiled a list of content that explores the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across various streaming sites.