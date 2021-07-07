Netflix
- Beneath Clouds
- Bran Nue Dae
- Goldstone
- In My Blood It Runs
- Mad Bastards
- Our Law
- Satellite Boy
- Sweet Country
- The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith
- The Sapphires
- The Tracker
- Toomelah
- Walkabout
- Wrong kind Of Black
- Yolngu Boy
NITV and SBS
- Big Mob Brekky
- First Australians
- Going Places with Ernie Dingo
- Goldstone
- Island Paradise: Living In The Torres Strait
- Jasper Jones
- Living Black – Silence of the Stones
- Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky
- Samson and Delilah
- Sweet Country
- The Beach
- The Uluru Statement from the Heart
- Who Do You Think You Are? – Uncle Jack Charles
Find out more about the programs
What to look out for on NITV this week
Wednesday 7th July
- Mparntwe: Sacred Sites - 6.30PM
- Remaking The Pathway - 7.30PM
- Jedda - 9.30PM
Thursday 8th July
- Lost Diamonds - 6.30PM
- Connection To Country - 7.30PM
- Coniston - 8.30PM
- The Tracker -9.30PM
Friday 9th July
- The Kamilaroi - 6.30PM
- Goldstone - 9.30PM
Saturday 10th July
- Occupation: Native - 7.40PM
- Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky - 8.10PM
- Samson and Delilah - 9.30PM
Sunday 11th July
- Robbie Hood - 7.40PM
- History Bites Back - 8.40PM
ABC TV and ABC iview
- Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra
- First Nation Farmers
- FREEMAN
- In My Blood It Runs
- Mabo
- Maralinga Tjarutja
- My Name is Gulpilil
- Red Dirt Riders
- Redfern Now
- The Australian Dream
- Total Control
Find out more about the programs
Stan
- Black Comedy
- Bran Nue Dae
- Cleverman (From July 8th)
- Mystery Road
- Redfern Now
- Samson and Delilah
- Sweet Country
- The Final Quarter
- The Flood
Binge
- Charlie’s Country
- Rabbit-Proof Fence
- Satellite Boy
- September
- Top End Wedding
WATCH: Cathy Freeman wins the 400m Final at the Sydney 2000 Olympics