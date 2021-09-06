The video was uploaded on Nadia's friend's Instagram account. Instagram

Despite the video being posted for just 10 minutes, the reaction from social media was immediate.

While many slammed the ​​36-year-old mum-of-two for allegedly taking drugs, others blasted the fact that Nadia had attended a social gathering that appeared to breach Victoria’s public health order, which does not allow visitors to your home.

Others humorously pointed out that the plate carrying said white powder was, in fact, a $3.50 plate available in Kmart.

In case you’ve missed the wild developments that have occurred since the shocking video’s release, here’s a rundown.

Nadia takes to Instagram to apologise

Nadia posted Instagram on Friday to address the clip, saying she was “embarrassed” by her behaviour.

“Hi Everyone, I have let you all down by my actions,” she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

“I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future.

“To my family and friends, my business partners and the public health workers trying to keep us all safe, I am embarrassed and remorseful.

“I am truly and deeply sorry. I hope I can earn your forgiveness and, in time, your trust. Nadia.”

However, it did little to quell the anger of social media users, with many blasting Nadia’s choice to turn off comments allowing others to engage and discuss her alleged actions on the post.

Loss of endorsement deals

The fallout from the incriminating video continued throughout the weekend, with the social media star losing a lucrative brand deal with wellness company, JSHealth Vitamins.

The owner, Jessica Sepel, took to the brand’s Instagram page, where she called for compassion while condemning “illicit behaviour”.

​​”Today I’ve had to make a hard decision as the founder and face of my brand, and let go of a brand endorser,” the statement began.

“I have to stand for what’s right. We are a health brand who is very serious about aligning with individuals who share the same values."

She continued, “In saying that, I’m human and compassion is what the brand has always represented.

“I truly wish this individual strength and peace during this time and although I do not condone what happened, I am a believer that humans make mistakes and we are not a brand who wishes to beat anyone when they are down.

“I stand for compassion and kindness, regardless of a situation,” she concluded, adding, “From female to fellow females - I wish you only peace and strength during this time.”

Fine copped for lockdown breach

Following the revelation that the former wife of AFL star Jimmy Bartel had breached lockdown orders, a Department of Health spokesman told the Herald Sun, “The Department of Health is liaising with Victoria Police in relation to the alleged incident.”

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews also called out the incident, saying in a presser that the “matter would be treated no differently to the engagement party.”

“This video is no different to the engagement party, as it’s out there in the public domain and it would be my anticipation that every single person at that house will be getting a $5500 fine because I’m confident – these really are decisions for the Chief Commissioner, but I would be absolutely certain he would want the law applied equally, regardless of whether you used to be related to a footballer.

“This is everybody’s business. And people should be treated equally. That would be my absolute expectation. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be fair, would it?"

“I also see on social media other people potentially visiting that house. No visits means no visits. Stay at home. Stay at home. That’s what the rules say and that’s what will keep us safe.”

It has since been revealed that Nadia has been fined $5452 for breaching Victoria’s stay home order.