“Hi Everyone, I have let you all down by my actions,” she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

“I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future.

“To my family and friends, my business partners and the public health workers trying to keep us all safe, I am embarrassed and remorseful.

“I am truly and deeply sorry. I hope I can earn your forgiveness and, in time, your trust. Nadia.”

Nadia and Jimmy Bartel parted ways after five years of marriage. Instagram/nadiabartel

Nadia made headlines last year when the mum-of-two and her AFL star husband, Jimmy Bartel, revealed they had parted ways after five years of marriage.

Speaking to Stellar Magazine at the time, Nadia said of the split, "This is never what I thought would happen. Every day is tough.”

She continued: "I was at the hardest point in my life and then to have articles written that weren't true, and to have hundreds of hate [comments] on Instagram and the continual pounding... it was difficult."

She added that she was focusing on the well-being of the former couple’s two children, Aston, 4, and Henley, 1.

"I want my boys to be aware of their feelings. And if they are feeling a certain way, they can show that feeling."

She also admitted that the August 2019 split had been a difficult process.

"You don't have your person to share all their milestones, cute things they do, ups and downs, and deal with their tantrums etc".

Jimmy later moved on with Melbourne socialite Lauren Mand, though the pair have since reportedly parted ways.