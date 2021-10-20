Nadia Bartel has returned to social media. Instagram

Friends and fellow influencers in the comments seemed thrilled about the drop, and also to have Nadia back.

“Yasssssss – love the light denim,” wrote Bec Judd.

“Ugh you had me at denim,” Martha Kalifatidis shared.

“HEAVEN,” wrote Olympia Vallance.

However, she made no mention of six-month social media absence.

Nadia has been keeping out of the spotlight since early September, when a video of her snorting a white substance with a group of women was accidentally uploaded to a public Instagram page.

The meet-up took place in Melbourne’s lockdown, meaning she had broken health protocols by meeting up with people she didn’t live with.

She issued a public apology via Instagram.

“I have let you all down by my actions,” she wrote.

“I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future.

“To my family and friends, my business partners and the public health workers trying to keep us all safe, I am embarrassed and remorseful.

“I am truly and deeply sorry. I hope I can earn your forgiveness and, in time, your trust,” she finished.

Nadia and her involved friends were fined $5,452 each for the breach of the public health order and received widespread public backlash.

Prior to Nadia’s influencing career, she was best known for her marriage to AFL player Jimmy Bartel. They share two sons together – Aston and Henley.

Her children were what inspired Nadia to keep her last name, Bartel, rather than change it back to her maiden name, Coppolino, amid her 2019 split from Jimmy.

“Right now, I want to have the same name as the boys,” she told The Daily Telegraph in 2020.

“I can’t imagine having another surname.

“If I didn't have children it would be a different story. I don't know what I might do in the future.”