Nadia Bartel has shared a cryptic message following her split from husband Jimmy.
The TV star and Influencer took to Instagram to re-share a quote about “healing” in the new year.
“2020 smells like healing, transformation, blessings & success,” read the post.
The quote was originally shared by Nadia's sister Michelle Coppolino.
Last week, the 34-year-old shared yet another cryptic quote which is sure to be directed at her ex AFL husband, who has now moved on with Melbourne “socialite”, Lauren Mand.
Nadia plans to heal in 2020.
“Always trust your gut. Your brain can be fooled and your heart is a f**king idiot. Your gut can't lie.”
Earlier this month Lauren took to Instagram to declare her love for Jimmy - who is believed to have been seeing the blonde before his marriage with Nadia ended.
“I love you” Lauren wrote to celebrate the former AFL star's birthday.
Jimmy's new love, Lauren Mand.
“You've broken down a million times and still put yourself back together again. Think about how amazing that is and how powerful you are,” she wrote.
The exes are parents to four-year-old Aston and one-year-old Henley.