Jimmy, 36, is of course dating Melbourne 'socialite' Lauren Mand. It's believed he was seeing Lauren - who was then living in London - before his marriage to Nadia ended in August.

'Always trust your gut. Your brain can be fooled and your heart is a f--king idiot. Your gut can't lie,' Nadia, 34, shared via her Instagram account.

Since the breakup, Nadia has shared a series of telling posts, while Jimmy has popped up on Lauren's own Instagram account accompanied by gushing captions.

Earlier this month Lauren gushed, 'I love you' to celebrate the former AFL star's birthday, while Nadia opened up about her heartbreak days earlier.

'You've broken down a million times and still put yourself back together again. Think about how amazing that is and how powerful you are,' she wrote.

Last month Nadia celebrated her and Jimmy's son Henley's first birthday at the home they once shared in Melbourne, however the TV broadcaster was not in attendance.

The exes are also parents to four-year-old Aston.