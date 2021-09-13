Nadia took to Instagram to issue an apology statement. Instagram/nadiabartel

“Hi Everyone, I have let you all down by my actions,” she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

“I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future.

“To my family and friends, my business partners and the public health workers trying to keep us all safe, I am embarrassed and remorseful.

“I am truly and deeply sorry. I hope I can earn your forgiveness and, in time, your trust. Nadia.”

Following the drama, several of her lucrative ambassadorships were dissolved following widespread public outrage.

However, a top TV casting director exclusively tells New Idea that all is not lost for Nadia!

“Drug scandals don’t always cancel careers,” assures the agent.

“It’s quite the opposite.”

The source reveals Nadia, 36, will likely be eyed off for a gig on The Real Housewives of Melbourne or SAS Australia in the coming months.

“As twisted as it sounds, she now has a scandal, which means she has a redemption story – it’s reality TV gold,” says the source, who believes agents will be moving fast to secure the stylish star.

Nadia has managed to amass more than 5000 additional followers since the incident broke.