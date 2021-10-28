The page now leads to a ‘404 Not Found’ error message. Melbourne Cup Carnival

The meet-up took place in Melbourne’s lockdown, meaning she had broken health protocols by meeting up with people she didn’t live with.

She later issued a public apology via Instagram.

While it was thought that Nadia's recent dramas were the reason behind her being removed from the Melbourne Cup website, it seems that other previous ambassador profiles have also been nixed.

It does, however, coincide with the Spring Racing Carnival’s new partnership with fellow Melbourne WAG, Jessie Murphy, who has partnered with the organisation to promote the welfare of racehorses.

Jessie Murphy has partnered with Spring Racing Carnival. Instagram

“Marc and I have always loved going to the races for the Victorian @springcarnival," Jessie wrote in her announcement on Instagram alongside snaps of her previous Melbourne Cup looks.

"Don’t get me wrong, I love getting dressed up and enjoy being trackside with great company, but this year I’ve committed to learning more about the real stars of the track, the horses.

“We are partnering with @springcarnival to get a view of what goes on behind the scenes to ensure horse welfare is paramount. Not just for Spring, but all year round and after retirement.”