“After that night, they started talking every day and began to form a connection and their friendship strengthened from there.”

Josh became a pillar of support for the fashion designer in the wake of her messy split last August from the retired AFL player, who later started dating socialite Lauren Mand.

“Nadia leaned on Josh a lot during the break-up,” a close friend of Nadia’s explains. “He was her rock.”

It is not known how far things progressed between the pair, with Josh still believed to be in contact with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Caitlin Lucas.

Nadia recently took an apparent swipe at her ex-husband, with whom she shares sons Aston, 4, and Henley, 1, and his new love on Instagram.

“You either get bitter or you get better. It’s that simple,” the designer wrote in a since-deleted post.

The revelation comes after Nadia Bartel recently broke her silence on her split from her AFL star husband, Jimmy.

The 34-year-old former WAG sat down with Stellar magazine for an interview where she revealed the uncoupling has been "tough".

"This is never what I thought would happen. Every day is tough," Nadia admitted.

