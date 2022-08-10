Who do you think will win? Seven

Every year betting sites like Sportsbet list the odds of who will win any given reality TV show, including MKR.

With rumours that these outlets are told who will win ahead of time, fans have been using the odds to predict who will win shows like MasterChef, The Masked Singer and more for years.

The odds for each of the MKR couples dropped almost immediately after the first episode aired, so who is set to win the 2022 season?

Fans think Janelle and Monzir could win! Seven

It looks like loved-up couple Janelle and Monzir have the best chances of winning this year, with Sportsbet odds currently sitting at $1.83.

But best friends Kate and Mary are hot on their heels with odds of $4.00, whilst foodies Nicky & Jose are sitting at third with odds of $5.

In fourth place are Steven and Frena, an engaged couple with odds of $8.50 who round out the top four…for now.

Mary and Kate are coming in close as favourites of the season. Seven

While fans believe the Sportsbet odds usually predict the winner of shows like MKR perfectly, the other places aren't always guaranteed.

Teams in third, fourth and lower places often jump around as the season goes on and fan-favourite couples are eliminated.

It means your favourite couple may still have a chance even if they're currently sitting in last place with the lowest odds.

Watch Below: My Kitchen Rules 2022: Meet Kate and Mary

But the first place pick is usually spot-on when it comes to pre-recorded reality TV shows like MKR.

Just a few weeks ago Sportsbet predicted Aaron and Karly would win Beauty And The Geek, and before that it claimed Reggie Bird would take out the crown on Big Brother.

The site was on the money both times, proving that while it doesn't get all the predictions spot-on, you can generally rely on it for your winning bets.

My Kitchen Rules airs 7.30pm Monday - Wednesday on Channel 7.

Want to know more about My Kitchen Rules Australia? Check out the links below!

Look familiar? This isn't the first time the MKR cast have been on television.

The shocking detail about Nigella Lawson that MKR tried to hide.

It's on! Meet the My Kitchen Rules 2022 contestants.

My Kitchen Rules Winners: Where are they now?

How much of My Kitchen Rules is actually real?