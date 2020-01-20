My Kitchen Rules is getting a shake-up this year as Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge go head to head to determine who is the ultimate chef. New Idea

Jac & Shaz, QLD

Country cousins Jac, 47, and Shaz, 48, stole hearts in Season 6 with their bubbly personalities, and the runners-up have since become legends in their hometown of Mount Isa. This time around they say they have learnt from their past mistakes. “One of my regrets from our season is not having great dessert recipes up our sleeve,” says Jac. “I guess second time around you are wiser,” adds Shaz.

Jake & Elle, QLD

Brother and sister duo Jake, 27, and Elle, 29, were runners-up to Dan and Steph in Season 4 and now they are back to prove they aren’t second best. “We’ve gained a lot more experience and we don’t intend to lose again,” says Jake.

Colin will lead a group of hopeful new contestants who will live together in a mansion. Meanwhile, Manu has brought back five of your favourite teams from past seasons who will live together in a revamped warehouse. Channel 7

Sophia & Romel, NSW

Two of the toughest critics in MKR history have joined forces. Sophia, 35, best known as one of the villains from Season 4, has teamed up with Romel, 43, who was a runner-up with Ibby in Season 10. But can they work together to win?

“I had a great experience last season,” says Romel. “It really challenged me and pushed me out of my comfort zone. I want to give it another crack to see how far I can go this time.”

Roula & Rachael, VIC

After causing plenty of drama around the dinner table in Season 9, best friends Roula, 36, and Rachael, 23, are ready to show Australia that they have changed.

“It’s 100 per cent about redeeming ourselves,” says Rachael. “Last time we got way too caught up in the table drama and lost ourselves. I want to show the real me and also show we can cook.”

The teams will be mentored by Colin and Manu as they fight for their house in exciting Instant Restaurants. Which house (and judge) will come out on top? Channel 7

Dan & Steph, QLD

After winning Season 4 of MKR, Dan, 38, and Steph, 37, have completely changed their lives, welcoming daughter, Emmy, 4, through IVF, buying a house and starting their own restaurant. Not to mention Dan lost a whopping 85kg. But, can they hold on to their crown and win another season? “There’s so much more at stake this time,” says Dan.

MKR: The Rivals premieres on Sunday Feb 2.

