MRK is returning with new judges for 2022. Seven

However, the show is officially being revived, with the new My Kitchen Rules coming to screens in 2022.

The cooking show will feature all new judges who will be announced soon, a new batch of contestants, and "all the fun and food that made it a huge hit for so many years".

"Australia’s favourite food show will go back to the original recipe and back into the contestants’ kitchens, with state competing against state," Seven stated.

SAS Australia 2022 will see new DS. Seven

But that's not all that's coming, as SAS Australia is coming back for the new year and along with it are some fresh faces. And no we're not talking about the cast.

Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and DS Ollie Ollerton will be returning, but they'll be joined by two new DS.

Retired US Navy SEAL Clint Emerson and former British Special Forces soldier Dean Stott, who is also Prince Harry's former military training partner, will star alongside them in the 2022 season.

The new format will certainly bring about a different dynamic for the show, and we'll just have to stay tuned to learn more.