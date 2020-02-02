In MKR: The Rivals Colin Fassnidge is taking a seat at the head of the table as a judge alongside Pete Evans, as he and Manu take turns to score alternate Instant Restaurants. Channel 7

Indeed, Colin reveals to New Idea that he was even called out by Pete for not judging Manu’s teams fairly.

“I think Pete called me out on a score I gave,” Colin admits. “He was like, ‘are you siding with your teams?’”

While many could think that scoring Manu’s teams lower could be part of a strategy for his group to end up at the top of the leaderboard, Colin insists that’s not the case, and that he always judges the food fairly.

“I judge the food on the food, but Pete, he gives 10s to everyone,” he jokes.

“I mean, you don’t have to like everyone. There are some people who wind me up, but I still give them a good score. I’m not judging on their personality.

“Luckily I’m not, or some of them would [score] ones!”

With tensions sure to reach boiling point, Colin previously admitted he will do anything for bragging rights over Manu.

“Manu and I are best of friends, but when we get into the kitchen it’s like two fighters – the gloves come off,” Colin jokes to New Idea.

“In the kitchen, we’re just out to do each other over, but then on the way home we get a lift together and we’re friends.”

MKR: The Rivals airs Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm, and on Sunday at 7pm

