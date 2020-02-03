We’re only two epidoses in of My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals, and the dinner party drama is already being served up on a silver platter! On Monday night’s episode, Mark and Romel went head to head during Dan and Steph’s instant restaurant.

While recapping a previous discussion on strategic scoring, Romel, who is mentored by Manu Fieldel, noticed not everyone was being respectful. “You’re rolling your eyes,” he said to Mark, who simply responded, “Yeah I’m rolling them.”

Romel then told Mark to “Roll them in the back of your head,” before continuing his conversation with the other contestants. Five seconds later, Mark bluntly said, “Are you done now?”

WATCH: Dan and Steph Mulheron make epic comeback on MKR: The Rivals