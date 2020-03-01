Mums rally around family of Liz Albornoz, killed in cafe car crash
A car crash at an Epping cafe killed the young mother, and now her community are honouring her family
A local community of mums is coming together to honour the life of mum Liz Albornoz, killed when a car crashed into the cafe where she was having an every day coffee catch up with a mother's group after school drop off this week.
North Shore Mum Liz leaves behind two young daughters, and her husband, Victor.
“A treasured member of our community since 2012, Liz was always one to extend friendship and kindness to others in her own special bubbly, friendly way,” a post on the North Shore Mums website reads. “Now, North Shore Mums would like to extend to her family the same support Liz was so generous in offering others during her life,”
Just 39, Liz was sitting at the tables outside Cafe Si:Zac around 10am on Friday, just the way many of us do after the morning school run, but the everyday catchup with friends ended in tragedy for Liz and her family when a silver Holden Commodore being driven by an elderly man lurched over a garden bed and wall and into tables.
Liz was critically injured and later died in North Shore hospital with her family by her side.
Liz’s own generosity and selflessness extended to her work at a not-for-profit organisation for the disadvantaged, Social Ventures Australia, and volunteered for Sydney Catholic Schools, Helping Hands and other international charitable organisations.
“I have always been passionate about helping others and looking for opportunities to volunteer,” her work website says.