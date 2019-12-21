"Hunters hats and bow ties, " he replies.
Roxy’s eight-year-old daughter Pixie already has a budding hair bow line, Pixie's Bows.
The Daily Mail Australia reports that Pixie’s “company is projected to have a $3million-per-year annual turnover by 2023”.
Jacenko also told the publication she is teaching Pixie the value of hard work.
“She assists with barcoding and separating styles and colourways,” Roxy revealed.
“I will tell her to invest in property from a young age,” she added.
Roxy shares both kids with businessman Oliver Curtis, who she married back in 2012.