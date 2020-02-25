RELATED: The Zodiac’s Most Creative Sign: Meet 10 Celebrities Who Are Pisces

Understanding Star Sign Compatibility

One of the biggest misconceptions about astrology is that it determines your fate. Just like how tarot cards are meant to guide your next decision instead of telling your fortune, knowing you and your (potential) lover’s sign can help you develop a deeper understanding of yourself and how you relate to each other. “Astrology doesn't rob you of your free will”, says astrologer Jessica Lanyadoo. “It only helps you to make the best use of it – which is invaluable when it comes to relationships”.

As such, finding a love match is not as simple as finding the sign that is most compatible with yours. At the end of the day, you still have to put in the work. There are no two signs that are 100 percent compatible. But once you understand what makes you and your partner tick, you can adjust to each other in the most nurturing and helpful way.

Now, if you’re not partnered up yet with the man or woman you’d like to marry, it is useful to know the best star sign matches for you. That way, you can save yourself the trouble of sacrificing so much about yourself.

The Least And Most Compatible Star Signs For Each Sign

Aries

Aries dates: March 21 to April 19

Personality: Driven, competitive, and independent, Arieses make passionate and spontaneous lovers. However, Arieses have an assertive attitude that can turn some people off. They are fire signs after all.

Most compatible with: Fellow fire signs (Leos and Sags) who understand your need for independence, and air signs (Aquarius, Libra, Gemini) whose innate curiosity will draw them to Aries’ spontaneity. As the more rational and communicative signs, air signs are usually capable of handling Aries’ big personality.

Least compatible with: Fellow Arieses may prove too much for one another. An Aries might have difficulty connecting with water signs like Pisces, Scorpio, and Cancer too because of their extremely emotional nature.

Taurus

Taurus dates: April 20 to May 20

Personality: Taureans are hardy creatures – so hardy in fact that they can be stubborn! But at their best, Taureans are reliable and generally easy to get along with as they are a practical and calm sign. Just don’t expect them to make plans as this is not their forte!

Most compatible with: Taureans enjoy structure and stability, and will find comfort in signs who value these things too, such as Virgos and Capricorns. Water signs like Pisces and Scorpio, on the other hand, are dependable and empathetic enough to placate a Taurean’s anxieties.

Least compatible with: Taureans are perhaps the most laid back of all the signs, so they might have a hard time keeping up with fiery and spontaneous Sags, Leos, and Arieses.

Gemini

Gemini dates: May 21 to June 20

Personality: If Taureans are the most relaxed signs, Geminis can go from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds. Voraciously curious and fun-loving, Geminis are loads of fun. However, this energy can sometimes become exhausting – even for Geminis themselves!

Most compatible with: Think of Geminis as the extroverts of the signs – they get their power from being around people who can entertain and challenge them intellectually. The progressive Aquarius and truth-seeking Sagittarius appeal to this side of the Gemini. Libras, with their need to weigh and examine all possible options, fair well with Geminis too.

Least compatible with: This air sign might feel too weighed down by the steady Taurus, the workaholic Capricorn, and the meticulous Virgo.

Cancer

Cancer dates: June 21 to July 22

Personality: Tough on the outside, soft on the inside, Cancers build walls to protect their sensitive hearts and the people they love the most. This is because Cancers love with all their hearts – a trait that can cause them to self-sabotage relationships with jealousy and melodrama.

Most compatible with: Earth signs like Capricorn, Virgo, and Taurus can put an anxious Cancer at ease, while fellow water signs like Pisces and Scorpio have an innate understanding of a Cancer’s emotional complexity.

Least compatible with: Fire signs like Aries, Sags, and Leos, love two things: freedom and being the centre of attention. This could spark that jealousy we were talking about!

Virgo

Virgo dates: August 23 to September 22

Personality: Meticulous and detail-oriented, Virgos are perfectionists through and through. While this makes them one of the most efficient signs, they can also be their own worst enemy. Virgos are extremely hard on themselves and sometimes need to be pulled out of their heads to see the great work they’re already doing.

Most compatible with: Though Taureans are hard working like Virgos, they know when and how to relax. This makes them great partners as a Taurus will know just how to pamper a stressed-out Virgo. Capricorns, on the other hand, understand a Virgo’s practical, results-oriented nature. These two don’t just make great lovers, they could be successful business partners too!

Least compatible with: Because of fire signs’ flighty personality and love for spur-of-the-moment decisions, Virgos and Sags, Leos, and Arieses are better off as friends.

Libra

Libra dates: September 23 to October 22

Personality: There’s a reason why Libra is symbolised by the scales. Above all, they value justice and fairness. Librans take it upon themselves to sort out disagreements and make sure everyone is seen and heard. However, this can make them seem unloyal and unable to be firm when the time comes that a tough call needs to be made.

Most compatible with: Librans are compatible with fellow Librans, as the two will most likely enter into a fair, give and take exchange should a disagreement arise. Librans are also drawn to exciting and daring fire signs like Sags, Arieses, and Leos.

Least compatible with: While the Gemini’s twin nature may mirror Libra’s balancing act, and Aquarians’ humanitarian essence attracts the justice-seeking Libra, relationships between these air signs could easily fizzle out due to their difficulty with commitment.

Scorpio

Scorpio dates: October 22 to November 21

Personality: They say “still waters run deep”, and this is especially true for Scorpios. These mysterious folk can seem emotionally distant at times, and will only reveal something about themselves when they feel it is beneficial to them. Underneath that tough exterior though is one of the most compassionate signs you will ever meet.

Most compatible with: Like their fellow water signs, Scorpios value deep and long-lasting connections. Scorpios are also attracted to fellow Scorpios – who better to understand your love for secrecy and deep compassion for those in need.

Least compatible with: Scorpios open up only to people they absolutely trust, and they might find it difficult to get along with talkative signs like Aquarians and Geminis.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius dates: November 22 to December 21

Personality: There’s a common misconception about Sagittariuses and their thirst for adventure. Rather than the most adventurous sign, Sags are the most philosophical. They are in constant pursuit of truth – whatever that means for them. For this reason Sags like to engage in debates, seek out new experiences, and discover different cultures.

Most compatible with: Because of their restless spirit, Sags don’t like to be weighed down by commitments and strict rules. They’re at their happiest when paired with Aquarians and Librans, who are easy to drag along just about anywhere. Meanwhile, water signs’ introspective and emotional nature sparks a Sag’s innate curiosity.

Least compatible with: Sags and Arieses may butt heads a lot, causing tempers to flare. These are two fierce fire signs after all. Earth signs, on the other hand, can easily bore or overwhelm Sags with too much structure.

Capricorn

Capricorn dates: December 22 to January 19

Personality: Capricorns love to work. They are happiest when they feel useful and productive, and just like the mountain goat, they don’t stop until they reach the top. Competition lights a fire under a Cap’s bum and before you know it, they’re smiling at you from the finish line.

Of course, can come to their detriment. Capricorns often put way too much pressure on themselves, even when they’re supposed to be relaxing.

Most compatible with: Caps work well with people who understand their need to dig into a new project now and again – that’s fellow earth signs Taurus and Virgo for you.

Least compatible with: Capricorns value time and don’t like to be sidetracked. For that reason, they tend to get frustrated by signs like Geminis and Sagittariuses.

Aquarius

Aquarius dates: January 20 to February 18

Personality: Eccentric, innovative, and progressive, Aquarians are either derided as weirdos or looked up to as geniuses. However, that doesn’t mean that Aquariuses are off-putting. In fact, they’re some of the most charming people you will ever meet.

Aquarians don’t just innovate for the sake of innovating. Like their elemental siblings, Librans, Aquarians value justice and hope to do something good for this world.

Most compatible with: Aquarians are happiest when they’re free to explore their ideas, so they need partners who can either inspire them or get out of the way. Ideally, Librans and Geminis will give an Aquarian enough mental stimulation and space.

Least compatible with: While an earth sign should be good for a sign who tends to get carried away with their ideas, Taureans’, Virgos’, and Capricorns’ tough, practical personalities might frustrate Aquarius’ free spirit.

Pisces

Pisces dates: February 19 to March 20

Personality: Empathy is the best word to describe a Pisces’ inner nature. They’re able to read a room in a matter of seconds, and they can spot when someone is feeling down no matter how hard they try. However, a Piscean can also be overcome by their and others’ emotions. There’s a reason why a lot of artists are Pisceans – they have to do something with all that emotion!

Most compatible with: For emotional stability, a Piscean will find comfort in a reliable earth sign. For a deep connection, fellow water signs like Scorpios and Cancers can easily understand what’s going through a Pisces’ mind.

Least compatible with: Fire signs’ temperamental attitude might prove too much for this empath, while air signs’ energy can easily drain a Pisces too.

