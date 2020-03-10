MUST WATCH: MAFS' KC and Drew clash after she throws his toys out

'I can't be in a house with toys and teddies and big Corneliuses everywhere. It's not high school. You know, there's no way,' she spilled.

Married At First Sight 's scorned woman, KC Osborne used the few short minutes that she had alone in Drew Brauer's house to get rid of the 'other men' in his life.

While Drew's away, KC will play - and by play, we mean CLEAN HOUSE.

'So Drew’s gone to get some coffees, and I think it’s clean time. I’ve literally gotta get rid of all of this,' she said, pointing at his collection of soft toys, including a giant unicorn called Cornelius.

'That’s a bit weird,' she said, holding up a pink pillow. 'Strange,' she said, holding up what can only be described as a 'thing'.

And while her manic cleaning spree appeared out of order, KC justified her actions.

'He needs this. And it’s not me thinking any less of him – this shit’s gotta go. There are just things that have to be done. And I think I’ll start with the teddies first. Say goodbye and put them in the trash outside. Bye, Cornelius and friends! Good riddance!'

The narrator cut in, reminding viewers that invading a new lover's home and chucking his loved possessions in the bin is not such a great idea.

'The groom homestays some big challenges for our couples. Naturally, our wives want to create a space for themselves in their partner's worlds. But they have to be careful not to overstep the mark. If they try to take over, their husbands could end up resenting them.'