While Drew's away, KC will play - and by play, we mean CLEAN HOUSE.
Married At First Sight's scorned woman, KC Osborne used the few short minutes that she had alone in Drew Brauer's house to get rid of the 'other men' in his life.
'I can't be in a house with toysand teddies and big Corneliuseseverywhere.It's not high school.You know, there's no way,' she spilled.
MUST WATCH: MAFS' KC and Drew clash after she throws his toys out
'So Drew’s gone to get some coffees, and I think it’s clean time. I’ve literally gotta get rid of all of this,' she said, pointing at his collection of soft toys, including a giant unicorn called Cornelius.
'That’s a bit weird,' she said, holding up a pink pillow. 'Strange,' she said, holding up what can only be described as a 'thing'.
And while her manic cleaning spree appeared out of order, KC justified her actions.
'He needs this. And it’s not me thinking any less of him – this shit’s gotta go. There are just things that have to be done. And I think I’ll start with the teddies first. Say goodbye and put them in the trash outside. Bye, Cornelius and friends! Good riddance!'
The narrator cut in, reminding viewers that invading a new lover's home and chucking his loved possessions in the bin is not such a great idea.
'The groom homestayssome big challenges for our couples.Naturally, our wives want tocreate a space for themselvesin their partner's worlds.But they have to be carefulnot to overstep the mark.If they try to take over,their husbands could end upresenting them.'
Minutes later, Drew arrived home with coffee and kebabs.
'I got ambushed after coming home from getting coffees. I really wasn’t expecting to come home and find her chucking my stuff out,' he said, staring at a pink floral tie that she'd also relegated to the 'throw' pile.
'I’m standing firm. Cornelius is staying,' he said, before signalling to viewers that KC's behaviour was a massive turn-off. 'This is another red flag for me.'
Talking to his wife, he said, 'I don’t think anyone likes someone coming into your space and telling you what to do,' and that he wouldn't stand for it.
'We played at Groovin' The Moo -He came on tour with us and stuff.No one has ever asked himto leave before you got here'
'Damn, if he really loves his teddies and continues to collect them,' KC admitted, 'I can’t see myself being with him long-term.'