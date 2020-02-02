The 49-year-old fitness millionaire sold the unit for $6 million after forking out $2.9 million in 2013. Domain

The unit boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and breathtaking views of Sydney’s CBD. Domain

"Michelle did not look happy at all,’ says an onlooker. ‘She seemed to be struggling to get her composure."

The star has been quite open about her feelings since the drama came to public notice.

Michelle's world has come crashing down Newspix

"I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment," she said in a statement at the time.

"This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position. It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship."



"This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions."

The star was seen apparently weeping Newspix

Michelle shares a five-year-old son, Axel, with Willis.

The couple first got together in 2013. Right before their coupling the pair were both in other relationships.

Steve was with partner Froso, with whom he has two young chlidren and Michelle was married to her long-time love, Bill Moore.

Steve and Michelle split after nine years together. Supplied

The reasons for Michelle and The Commando’s split are currently unconfirmed.



She has been given a future court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.