Launched on the Brighton & Hove City Council website by Charles Ross on July 1, the petition claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received their titles from Queen Elizabeth, on their wedding day, in an "arbitrarily and unfairly acquired” manner.
The petition reads:
"We the undersigned petition Brighton & Hove Council to reject the usage of the titles "Duke of Sussex" and "Duchess of Sussex" by the individuals Henry ("Harry") Windsor and Rachel Meghan Markle as morally wrong and disrespectful to the county of East Sussex. As residents of Brighton and Hove we call on Brighton and Hove Council to not refer to these individuals by such titles which we believe to be entirely non democratic and symbolic of the oppression of the general public by the wealthy elite. Neither will Brighton Council invite or entertain these individuals nor afford them any hospitality or courtesies above and beyond that of an ordinary member of the public. The petition aims to establish a precedent that Brighton and Hove Council will no longer afford official hospitality to those with Royal or aristocratic titles nor make usage of those titles in official documents as these titles are arbitrarily and unfairly acquired."
So far the petition has been signed by 3,881 people and will be presented to the Brighton & Hove council Thursday.
