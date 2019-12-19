The royal family have gathered at Buckingham Palace for a Christmas luncheon ahead of the Queen’s departure for Sandringham, and Meghan and Harry were nowhere to be seen. Getty

Harry and Meghan, along with their 7-month-old bub, Archie Harrison, are currently taking a six-week hiatus from royal duties.

The royal husband and wife have made it perfectly clear they will not be attending any of the holiday gatherings, and instead will remain abroad for the season.

A royal source previously confirmed to People that the Duke and Duchess were taking time off from commitments amid the intense scrutiny they and received.

“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” the source said.

In a statement from the Palace, it was also confirmed they, along with six-month-old son, Archie, will instead spend Christmas with Meghan’s mother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” the statement read.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria.

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” the message stated.