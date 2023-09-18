It’s double the fun when New Idea sits down with My Kitchen Rules’ identical twins Radha and Prabha, who are busy wowing the judges and making them cry in equal measures.

The 26-year-old sisters lost their dad to cancer when they were just two. They believe he would be “very proud” of their MKR achievements, especially them sharing his favourite dish from Southern India.

“(It was) a very emotional moment,” they tells us.

