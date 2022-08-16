The atmosphere was tense during Monday night's episode. Seven

Other contestants on Sunday night also started to notice a pattern in Steven and Frena’s judging, with fan-fave Alice slamming the couple for “playing a game and it's not adding up.”

Monday night’s episode was no exception. The first entree served by Ashlee and Mat was universally loved by the judges and contestants - except for Steven and Frena.

The bisque that was served as an entree was loved by Manu, who perfected the french soup as a trainee chef, but Steven and Frena labelled the dish “boring” “tasteless” and like a “watery tomato soup.”

As the guests waited for their next dish, Alice confronted Frena about her suspicions, asking her directly why she seems to not like any food when other contestants are raving about the dishes.

The question did not go over well, with Frena berating Alice for “pulling faces” at her when she gives her reactions to the dishes.

Frena was visibly angry, as she launched into a defence, “can I just say, you don’t have to make a face when I’m talking!” she starts.

“I would rather not be in the competition surrounded by this pretentiousness!”

“I’d rather walk away and still keep my head held high and still be a nice person, rather than being bitter and ugly on the inside!”

After Frena stormed out, closely followed by Steven, Alice did apologise to the couple, explaining to Frena that she wasn't trying to attack her.

However, Frena slammed the apology as “insincere” in the private interviews.

History seemed to repeat itself during the scoring of Monday night's episode, with Steven and Frena giving a score of 3 - much lower than everyone else.

But even sabotaging the scoring system with purposely low numbers didn't work, with Ashlee and Mat receiving a high enough score to place them in the middle of the group - and send Steven and Frena home.

Not only are Steven and Frena the first couple to be eliminated from the show, but they also made headlines earlier this week after news broke that the couple had called off their engagement just weeks after filming wrapped.

My Kitchen Rules airs 7.30pm Monday - Wednesday on Channel 7.

