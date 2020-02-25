Ash Pollard

"I have been on the pill my entire life ... I went off the the pill to get tests done and it turns out everything wasn't alright," the 34-year-old said.

She said she was getting adult acne, having mood swings and really bad cramps and said she felt "off".

"It's really painful," she said. "There are difficulties getting pregnant. My doctor advised me to go back on the pill."

She said she might have to do IVF but she also might fall pregnant naturally too.

"Being 34 I have been committed to my career but it does make me a bit sad as ... [pregnancy] has always been in the back of my mind," she said.

Ash, who has been dating her boyfriend Pete Ferne, 35, since 2017, admitted she now feels forced to choose between her career or having a baby.

"All I want to do is keep going leaps and bounds in my career but now I'm like, what do I do? Do I think about my career or do I think about having a kid?" she added.

It comes after the MKR star revealed recently that she was apparently admitted to a “psych ward” after her boyfriend, Pete Ferne, 35, nearly cut off his fingers.

She took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, along with a candid snap of herself lying in what appears to be a hospital bed.

“RIP ME! My bloke nearly cut his fingers clean off on Friday with a circular saw,” Ash wrote in the lengthy post.

She continued: “Ended up in the public system playing the waiting game for 1000hrs, Pete’s fingers hanging by a thread and my dignity and patience waning.

“Had to be sent to the psych ward in the end I’d just about had it. I couldn’t cope! Don’t worry, Pete is okay. Fingers now intact thanks to plastic surg and enjoying a lovely cocktail of [medication]. I’ve been tasked with butler duties!” she concluded.

