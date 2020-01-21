Former My Kitchen Rules star Ash Pollard has revealed that she was apparently admitted to a “psych ward” after her boyfriend, Pete Ferne, 35, accidentally sawed off his fingers. Getty

She continued: “Ended up in the public system playing the waiting game for 1000hrs, Pete’s fingers hanging by a thread and my dignity and patience waning.

“Had to be sent to the psych ward in the end I’d just about had it. I couldn’t cope! Don’t worry, Pete is okay. Fingers now intact thanks to plastic surg and enjoying a lovely cocktail of [medication]. I’ve been tasked with butler duties!” she concluded.

Fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the post, with one fan writing: “That is awful. Wishing him a speedy recovery and I hope you’re feeling better too.”

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old radio presenter took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, along with a candid snap of herself lying in what appears to be a hospital bed. Instagram

Another person stated: “Take care of yourself gorgeous and hope he’s okay now.”

A third person added: “Omg!!! That is terrible, I hope he's okay… ouch!”

Ash, who rose to fame after competing on My Kitchen Rules alongside her friend Camilla Counsel back in 2015, started dating Pete in 2017.

Since appearing on the popular cooking show, the Hit 101.3 radio presenter has also had stints on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and Dancing With The Stars.