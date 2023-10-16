Abigail Adriano Instagram

“It’s a message about the past, present and future of mankind in the face of war, and the importance of realising that these issues still occur today,” she says.

“It’s reassurance that there is so much power and strength in humanity.”

A huge history buff, Abigail found the research process to be “enriching and eye-opening”.

While she admits there were days when the entire company would be “shattered” and in a “ball of tears” watching documentaries on the war, she was able to “overcome the sadness” thanks to the deep sense of justice she wanted to give her character.

The Voice star Seann Miley Moore shines as The Engineer. Instagram

Kim is one of the most iconic roles in musical theatre. Abigail says there have been moments where she’s felt overwhelmed by the legacy, but that it was a “beneficial pressure”.

It came as a result of feelings that were rooted in a “sense of duty” to colour Kim’s complexity with a “deep cultural and “historical” appreciation.