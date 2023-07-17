Method

Line 2 x 12-hole mini muffin pans (2 tblsps capacity) with paper cases. Spray the cases with cooking spray. Place cornflakes, sultanas, cherries, almonds, condensed milk and rind in a large bowl. Stir until well combined. Divide mixture evenly among paper cases (about 1 tblsp in each), pressing down lightly with the back of a teaspoon. Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for about 12 minutes, or until golden. Remove. Cool in pans for 10 minutes. Refrigerate in pans for 30 minutes, or until firm. Remove florentines from paper cases. Place on a tray lined with baking paper. Place chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl. Sit bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir until smooth. Remove bowl from heat. One at a time, dip florentines into chocolate to coat base, coming halfway up the side. Return to tray. Refrigerate for about 1 hour, or until set. Serve.

TIP: Replace sultanas and cherries with other dried fruits such as cranberries, apricots, raisins or currants. Florentines can be made up to two weeks ahead. Store in a container in the fridge.