Method
- Line 2 x 12-hole mini muffin pans (2 tblsps capacity) with paper cases. Spray the cases with cooking spray.
- Place cornflakes, sultanas, cherries, almonds, condensed milk and rind in a large bowl. Stir until well combined.
- Divide mixture evenly among paper cases (about 1 tblsp in each), pressing down lightly with the back of a teaspoon.
- Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for about 12 minutes, or until golden. Remove. Cool in pans for 10 minutes. Refrigerate in pans for 30 minutes, or until firm.
- Remove florentines from paper cases. Place on a tray lined with baking paper.
- Place chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl. Sit bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir until smooth. Remove bowl from heat.
- One at a time, dip florentines into chocolate to coat base, coming halfway up the side. Return to tray. Refrigerate for about 1 hour, or until set. Serve.
TIP: Replace sultanas and cherries with other dried fruits such as cranberries, apricots, raisins or currants. Florentines can be made up to two weeks ahead. Store in a container in the fridge.