Millie has said she no longer believes the Earth is flat but then said she's never seen "the curve" of the Earth while travelling on a plane... Getty

Which means that the Enola Holmes actress may not be entirely convinced that the Earth is round.

Judd instantly chimes in and says in a disgruntled tone, “You’ve seen satellite pictures, right?”

And Millie replies, “I have. I have, yeah. Thanks, Judd,” before making a face.

The flat Earth model is an outdated conception of Earth’s shape that’s been scientifically disproven and yet, there are many people who still believe that the Earth is flat.

And in 2018, when Millie was 14, roughly when she was filming Season 3 of Stranger Things, during a TikTok Live, a fan asked her if she believed the Earth was flat; and she said yes.

Millie said in 2018 during a TikTok live that she was a "flat earther" and believed the conspiracy... TikTok

Millie explained that she’d stumbled upon a Shane Dawson conspiracy video that focused on the Earth being flat and said, “Guys, there are so many facts that it’s flat.”

“I mean think about it, like think about it… Guys, you don’t even know, you don’t even know. I think I am, what do they call it? Um, a flat, I think they call it a flat earther.”