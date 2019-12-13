Just months after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced they were divorcing after one year of marriage, reports have surfaced that the pair are facing a courtroom showdown. Getty

The source also adds that there’s a lot that went behind closed doors that no one really knows about.

“Sex scandals, drugs, jealous rages that could come out in the divorce proceedings,” the source adds.

“Liam isn’t above digging up dirt on her to try to explain his side of the story,” they add.

Miley is currently dating Australian singer Cody Simpson and according to OK! Magazine, she is looking forward to a confrontation.

"Miley has no issues in seeing Liam personally," the source says.

"She actually welcomes the chance to show him how happy she is. But she'd rather it wasn't in court. Liam, however, hears Miley's name and feels ill."

The couple will meet in court on January 21 - and with Liam apparently appointing high flying lawyer Laura Wasser, sources tell the publication that "it's likely to get messy."

"Liam wants nothing more than to walk away from this once and for all," the insider adds.

"He's keen to avoid going up against Miley so publicly. Hopefully both Miley and Liam can avoid a nasty courtroom showdown – and start 2020 completely afresh.