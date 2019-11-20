Instagram

Neither Nick or Jess, who split in the middle of MAFS, were not invited to the big day.

"Wish MAFS and A Current Affair paid me $75k to act like a complete twat on TV also," Jess wrote on her Instagram story. "I want my compensation."

While Jess and Mick both shared a video of him getting up and rudely turning off the telly once Cam and Jules' wedding began to air on ACA.

"Aw f**k it who gives a bloody ... f**k off," he should.

Sour grapes anybody?

WATCH: MAFS' Cam and Jules' emotional wedding vows and kiss

Cam and Jules being interviewed by Nine's Sylvia Jeffreys Nine

Mick and Jessika's short-lived wedding on MAFS Nine

Most of their fellow MAFS co-stars were shunned from the ceremony with just three in attendance. Heidi Latcham acted as a bridesmaid, while a heavily pregnant Cyrell Paule was seated next to her ex Nic Jovanovic, who she had formerly "married" on the show.

The bride also addressed why her former friend and MAFS co-star Melissa Lucarelli was dropped as a bridesmaid at the last minute: "All that matters is my nearest and dearest are here right now."

The reality star was dumped at the last minute by Jules, after having been asked to be her bridesmaid in April.

A teary-eyed Melissa spoke out on her Instagram stories on Sunday, and described her last-minute dumping as "cold" and "hurtful".