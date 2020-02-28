Michelle is back doing what she loves at the gym Instagram

Earlier this week, Michelle spoke out to thank fans for their support as the mum-of-one confessed that the past month has been the "toughest" of her life.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday she said: "The last month has been the toughest time of my life," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself in a baseball cap looking out to the ocean.

"What I'd like to say is thank you - to my loved ones, my friends, my team, and to all who have reached out to me.

"I have received so many messages of kindness from both strangers and people I know.

"The biggest thank you to you all. I know the remorse and guilt won't go away, but I'm determined to keep moving forward, working hard and being thankful for all the good in my life. Mish x"

Michelle's moving post comes after she has faced she appeared in court last week.

She expressed her contrition and humiliation outside Waverley Court in Sydney, where she pleaded guilty to drink driving charges. A magistrate gave the star a three-month driving ban and a $750 fine.

A conviction has been recorded, and she will have install an alcohol interlock device in her car.

"I would like to apologise to my family, friends and community for my gross error in judgment,' she told the assembled press.

"The consequences of these actions will haunt me forever.

"I ask for forgiveness from my great community and my family and thank you for your support."

The star, who became a fitness industry in herself after first shooting to fame on The Biggest Loser, has confessed she is going through some difficult times following her split from Steve ‘The Commando’ Willis – a situation she indicated was a contributing factor for her drink driving bust.

Adding further controversy to the drama, Michelle had a young child on her car at the time, believed to be her son Axel.

Michelle issued a statement to The Daily Telegraph after the incident, calling the drama "an error in judgement".

"I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment,’ she said in a statement.

"This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position. It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship.

"This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions."

Bridges was pulled over by police on New South Head Rd in Sydney’s east at approximately 11.25am.

She was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly blew a reading of 0.086.

Michell and Steve share their four-year-old son, Axel. Instagram

Michell and Steve share their four-year-old son, Axel. The couple recently called time on their five-year relationship.

Michelle and Steve met while filming The Biggest Loser in 2007, at a time when they were both in relationships with other people.

They began dating in 2015, after splitting from their respective partners, and welcomed Axel in December that year.