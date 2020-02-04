The 49-year-old fitness millionaire sold the unit for $6 million after forking out $2.9 million in 2013. Domain

The unit boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and breathtaking views of Sydney’s CBD. Domain

Michelle allegedly failed an initial breath test and “she was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.086".

The next day, Michelle released a statement expressing her “regret for breaking the law” and dropped the bombshell she and Steve had split, blaming her “error of judgement” on the break-up.

Michelle's world has come crashing down Newspix

“It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship.”

Bridges has been given a future court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.

The star was seen apparently weeping Newspix

Steve and Michelle split after nine years together. Supplied

