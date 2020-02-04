It’s more bad news for Michelle Bridges with a new report claiming her publisher is in crisis talks over her new book.
WATCH: Michelle Bridges apologises after drink driving allegation
The Daily Telegraph reports that Pan Macmillan is looking at a new launch date for the $36.99 book which pushes “an easy low-carb approach to healthy eating — comprising moderate protein, small amounts of good fat, and SMART carbs (low carbs, not no carbs) — with a focus on natural, unprocessed foods”.
Sunday Confidential says the launch date will be moved to “well after” her February 18 court visit — to “let the dust settle” after she was allegedly driving over the limit with her five year old child in her car.
The 49-year-old fitness millionaire sold the unit for $6 million after forking out $2.9 million in 2013.
Domain
The unit boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and breathtaking views of Sydney’s CBD.
Domain
Michelle allegedly failed an initial breath test and “she was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.086".
The next day, Michelle released a statement expressing her “regret for breaking the law”and dropped the bombshell she and Stevehadsplit, blaming her “error of judgement”on the break-up.
Michelle's world has come crashing down
Newspix
“It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship.”
Bridges has been given a future court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.
The star was seen apparently weeping
Newspix
Steve and Michelle split after nine years together.
Supplied
The 49-year-old also recently announced her split from partner Steve 'Commando' Willis with whom she shares son Axel.
The reasons for Michelle and The Commando’s split are currently unconfirmed.