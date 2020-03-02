Fitness star Michelle Bridges has been left reeling by the news that her ex Steve ‘Commando’ Willis has found comfort in the arms of one of his clients just weeks after their sudden split. Getty

It was after New Idea exclusively revealed that Steve was dating personal trainer Harika Vancuylenberg, a single mother of two, that Michelle finally found out the truth behind Steve’s reluctance to give her a second chance.

“He has been distant and refusing to try and work things out,” the friend continues.

“He just seemed over it all so quickly, while she was left to pick up the broken pieces

of their relationship – and now she knows why.”

Having first met in Tahiti in November during a Travel and Tonic ‘Workouts & Warriors’ retreat, Steve and Harika wasted no time in posting snaps on social media with their arms wrapped around each other.

Those close to Michelle say she is heartbroken that the father of her child has seemingly moved on quickly and it’s left her with no choice but to demand answers.

Having sold her city apartment to prove to Steve she was willing to make a fresh start with him, she is furious that’s no longer an option and is said to have called in the lawyers. Getty

“Michelle is furious,” says the source. “Steve met Harika when he was facilitating a fitness break months before they split and they look pretty cosy in those photos. She just feels betrayed by it.”

Confused as to when they actually became an item, Michelle has been bombarding Steve with phone calls and text messages.

“It’s not like it hasn’t happened before,” says the source. “Steve was in a relationship when he had the affair with Michelle and it was always her worst fear he would do the same to her.”

While the couple were not legally married, they spent years building a joint brand and share many assets, meaning things could get messy.

Confused as to when they actually became an item, Michelle has been bombarding Steve with phone calls and text messages. Getty

“If Michelle gets wind of an affair it’s going to turn bitter, that’s for sure,” says the source. “She was a much bigger name than him when they met and she has helped him a lot with his business goals and building a successful brand.”

But according to Steve’s mates, he’s happy in his new relationship and won’t let Michelle’s jealousy spoil it.

“They are in a great place right now,” says a friend.

Michelle broke her silence on her drink driving conviction with a candid Instagram post.

“The last month has been the toughest time of my life. What I’d like to say is thank you,” she wrote.

For more, see this week’s New Idea – out now!