Michelle Bridges has seemingly hinted that she’s still coming to terms with solo life, after calling it quits with her longtime partner Steve “Commando” Willis. Getty

“It’s challenging not to get a bit overwhelmed with all we are contending with, a run will bring you back.

“It’s a reset button. And a great way to be reminded about what’s really important,” she added.

Michelle, who shares her 4-year-old son Axel with Steve, confirmed they officially called it quits, just days after being caught drink-driving on Australia Day in January.

Taking to Instagram, the 49-year-old fitness Queen shared a heartfelt confession, along with a candid snap of herself going for a leisurely run. Instagram

Speaking to New Idea recently, she openly discussed the pressures of being a parent ahead of the launch of her Big W “Big Days at Home” five-minute workout series for mums.

“As a single parent I have spent so much time with my little boy, and on reflection, I strangely know that it has been a time that I will be forever grateful for,” Michelle said, referring to their time spent together in lockdown.

“It has brought us so close in a way that would never have otherwise happened,” she added.

Michelle, who shares her 4-year-old son Axel with Steve, confirmed they officially called it quits, just days after being caught drink-driving on Australia Day in January. Instagram

She continued: “I have never spent this much time at home! Ever! And I have personally enjoyed it. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had my moments – I’ve had a cry, I’ve had frustrations, I’ve been in my PJs way too much and I’ve felt lonely. But overall, I feel grateful to have gone through this.”

The former Biggest Loser trainer went on to share some sage advice on how to get through the pandemic while juggling work, children and practicing self-care.

“Give yourself a break. Give your inner child a hug. Breathe. Get some space if you can. Some sun. Some movement. And it’s OK to say no,” Michelle advised.