Michelle Bridges has been sent packing from Celebrity Apprentice Australia. Channel Nine

The 50-year-old seemingly ended her post by writing, "So that’s it from me! It’s been a wild ride 😜."

But Michelle couldn't help but add one final cheeky comment.

"Oh! And one more thing… I WAS ROBBED!! 😂😂"

The celeb was soon inundated with messages of support from fellow famous faces such as Candice Warner who commented, "You did so well and I was extremely disappointed to see you go tonight".

Camilla Franks was also visible in the comments, penning, "God you make me laugh . 😂😂Gone waaaaayyyyy to soon baby ❤️❤️❤️ xxx".

Last night on Celebrity Apprentice Australia, Team Momentum and Team Fun-Raisers were set the challenge of scavenging a junkyard to find items they could up-cycle and sell at an inner city market.

An expert appraiser was to then decide which team's pieces had the highest market valuation.

In the end, Team Momentum, headed by Project Managers The Veronica's, lost the challenge and were forced to face Lord Alan Sugar's icy board room for a double eviction.

"I WAS ROBBED!! 😂😂" Michelle wrote on her Instagram. Channel Nine

After the boss interrogated the celebs in his usual fashion, he asked The Veronica's to select which two famous faces they thought deserved to return to the board room.

The musicians teared up as they selected personal trainer Michelle Bridges and former Miss Universe Scherri-Lee Biggs, saving Survivor's David Genat and comedian Ross Noble.

Jess Origliasso apologised to Michelle who responded, "That's OK. I just don't think you've got the right people... I made five pieces, David did one".

After that, Michelle and Scherri-Lee scrambled to stay in the competition, saying that David should have been in their position instead.

Michelle was raising money for Women's Community Shelters Australia. Channel Nine

"He created one piece and he didn't even do it all himself," the personal trainer told Lord Alan Sugar.

Speculations were then thrown around of The Veronica's forming an alliance with David, with Scherri-Lee even deeming their actions a "social game".

But in the end, it was Michelle who was sent packing after Lord Alan Sugar suggested she overlooked booking tradespeople earlier in the challenge.

As for the second celeb getting the boot, we were met with a signature fade to black cliff-hanger. We guess all we be revealed Sunday night.