It’s hard not to look at Michala Banas without seeing her McLeod’s Daughters character, Kate Manfredi .
The talented actress has of course appeared in countless other successful shows since Drovers Run shut its gates in 2008.
WATCH: McLeod's Daughters star, Michala Banas, elopes in New York.
From her time on Nowhere Boys as Phoebe Hartley to Winners and Losers, Upper Middle Bogan, Halifax: Retribution and Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, the 42-year-old has proved she can do it all.
Michala even appeared on Aussie soap, Neighbours, in 2008 playing Libby Kennedy, stepping in for original actress Kym Valentine when she became ill after a trip to New York.
Michala took over as Libby on Neighbours.
(Channel Ten)
In between her busy schedule Michala married her long-time partner, actor Toby Truslove in a secret New York wedding in 2019.
“Two months ago today while in the excellent city of New York, Toby and I got married," Michala wrote on Twitter in July of that year.
"Just the two of us, under a Cherry Blossom tree in Central Park. It was brilliant."
Instagram
Now, Michala is set to appear in the theatre production of Boy Swallows Universe, based on the novel of the same name.
Michala is playing Frankie Bell in the production which will be performed at the Queensland Theatre.