Michala took over as Libby on Neighbours. (Channel Ten)

In between her busy schedule Michala married her long-time partner, actor Toby Truslove in a secret New York wedding in 2019.

“Two months ago today while in the excellent city of New York, Toby and I got married," Michala wrote on Twitter in July of that year.

"Just the two of us, under a Cherry Blossom tree in Central Park. It was brilliant."

Instagram

Now, Michala is set to appear in the theatre production of Boy Swallows Universe, based on the novel of the same name.

Michala is playing Frankie Bell in the production which will be performed at the Queensland Theatre.