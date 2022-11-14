Michael Hutchence, Paula Yates with her baby daughter Heavenly Hiraani Tiger lily Hutchence and 13 year old Fifi Trixibelle Geldof. Getty

Unfortunately, Tina has never even had the chance to introduce her kids to Tiger.

“It’s sad for my children because they didn’t get to know her either.”

With Tiger reportedly leading a quiet life in Western Australia with musician partner Nick Allbrook, Tina told us she’s reached out many times, to no avail, but she still hopes that one day they’ll reconnect so that Lily can learn about her family.

“She’s old enough to know if she wants to know me or not. And if she wants to know more about Michael, I’m not difficult to find.”

In January 2022, New Idea exclusively learnt Tiger is spending “lots of quality time” with Paula’s best friend, esteemed British writer and activist Catherine Mayer. Despite the 35-year age difference between them, they are bonded through their unimaginable shared grief.

Last year, Catherine took a trip with Tiger and her fiancé, Aussie musician Nick Allbrook, to Hastings. Sources say they spent “lovely, cosy time with Catherine’s eclectic group of friends, listening to music and admiring each other’s art”.

Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence both died when Tiger Lily was a child. Getty

Catherine has also spoken on her Instagram of listening to one of aspiring singer Tiger’s songs, ‘Teena’.

“Catherine thinks the world of Tiger and is so proud of the woman she’s become,” says a source. “She has no doubt her parents would be, too.

“Tiger admires Catherine’s incredible work as a writer and women’s rights activist. They are kindred spirits through shared losses, experience and creativity.”

