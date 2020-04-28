Michael Buble's gorgeous little boy, Noah, has made a super-cute appearance on the singer and his wife Luisana's Instagram stories.
It's the first time he's appeared on the social media page since he was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.
He's now in remission.
MUST WATCH: Michael Buble's son makes cameo in first video since beating cancer
As Michael and Luisana chatted to fans about life in isolation, six-year-old Noah popped into the room.
'You can come and say hi. You're always welcome, dude,' Michael said to his eldest child.
Noah jumped on his mother's lap and asked his dad to play him a song on his guitar.
Naturally, Michael obliged, singing his brave little man Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's hit, Senorita.
Then, came a little family in-joke. Michael asked NOah why Friday was his favourite day of the week, to which he replied: 'Because I get candy', but the Home singer reminded him that it was actually because he gets to sleep in his mummy and daddy's bed. 'Because I get to sleep in your bed!' he said. Cute!
After Noah began cancer treatment in 2016, a family insider opened up about the shock diagnosis.
'Everyone is being incredibly optimistic, especially after the family was told Noah has an excellent chance of beating this,’ the insider told New Idea.
'That doesn’t mean it’s not dark days for them. They’re determined to make this Christmas the best one ever – he’s been through so much already, and there’s still so many hardships ahead. They want to see Noah smile at Christmas and make sure he has a lovely day.'
At the time, Michael himself said 'we need a miracle' - and it came.