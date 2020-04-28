MUST WATCH: Michael Buble's son makes cameo in first video since beating cancer

It's the first time he's appeared on the social media page since he was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

Michael Buble 's gorgeous little boy, Noah, has made a super-cute appearance on the singer and his wife Luisana 's Instagram stories.

As Michael and Luisana chatted to fans about life in isolation, six-year-old Noah popped into the room.

'You can come and say hi. You're always welcome, dude,' Michael said to his eldest child.

Noah jumped on his mother's lap and asked his dad to play him a song on his guitar.

Naturally, Michael obliged, singing his brave little man Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's hit, Senorita.

Then, came a little family in-joke. Michael asked NOah why Friday was his favourite day of the week, to which he replied: 'Because I get candy', but the Home singer reminded him that it was actually because he gets to sleep in his mummy and daddy's bed. 'Because I get to sleep in your bed!' he said. Cute!