Singer Michael Bublé has opened up about how he was told his career could be over if he took time off to look after his son, after Noah, 6, was diagnosed with liver cancer three years ago.

“Then I had different promoters telling me, ‘Listen Mike. This might be over for you. People forget quick. They do. You step away and they move on to the next thing.’”

Michael took a two-year break from the stage, returning in July 2018, after Noah had been cancer-free for 15 months.

Michael and his wife, Luisana, also share son Elias and daughter, Vida.

While Michael didn't hesitate to put his career on hold, not everyone agreed with him.

The singer's revelation comes after he was spotted sharing a kiss with his wife during a ceremony at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While posing for several snaps, Michael and wife Luisana Lopilato shared a smooch in front of photographers.

During the ceremony, Michael also paid tribute to his wife with an emotional speech.

"The longer I live, the more I realise that love isn't free," Michael said.

"Love has a great cost. The more you love, the more you hurt."

