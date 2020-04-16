Michael Bublé caused outrage amongst his fans after footage of him "elbowing" his wife Luisana Lopilato went viral last week.

Luisana has now spoken out to thank fans for their concern while defending her husband.

In the video footage of the incident, which was filmed during an Instagram Live Q&A with the couple, Michael, 44, appeared to roughly elbow Luisana, 32, in the arm.

He went on to grab her arms and pull her in for an embrace.

The mum-of-three was smiling throughout, and didn't appear distressed, after her fans took to social media to share their concerns, she responded to the backlash.

Writing in Spanish, she shared earlier this week: "I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more !! It’s not fair!"

Speaking in another video, Luisana said to fans: "I've seen your messages over the weekend and I am very thankful. Thank you for worrying."