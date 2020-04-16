Speaking in Spanish in the clip, which was been translated to English by Hola!, she went on: "It's very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer."
Michael Bublé’s wife speaks out about shock video of her husband elbowing her
Michael Bublé caused outrage amongst his fans after footage of him "elbowing" his wife Luisana Lopilato went viral last week.
WATCH: Michael Buble caught elbowing wife Luisana on instagram live
Luisana has now spoken out to thank fans for their concern while defending her husband.
In the video footage of the incident, which was filmed during an Instagram Live Q&A with the couple, Michael, 44, appeared to roughly elbow Luisana, 32, in the arm.
He went on to grab her arms and pull her in for an embrace.
The mum-of-three was smiling throughout, and didn't appear distressed, after her fans took to social media to share their concerns, she responded to the backlash.
Writing in Spanish, she shared earlier this week: "I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more !! It’s not fair!"
Speaking in another video, Luisana said to fans: "I've seen your messages over the weekend and I am very thankful. Thank you for worrying."