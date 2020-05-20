Singer Michael Buble has celebrated his wife, Luisana Lopilato’s 33rd birthday with a heartwarming tribute. Getty

The model and actress replied to Michael’s sweet birthday message, writing, “I love u!! U are the rock of this family!!”

The mum-of-three also shared a post of herself wearing a pink tiara and holding a sparkler, writing: “Happy birthday to me.”

The couple hardly ever show images of their children and so Michael’s post has given fans a rare sighting of six-year-old Noah who looks healthy and well since being diagnosed with liver cancer three years ago.

Michael took to Instagram to share a gushing birthday message for his wife. Instagram

While Noah is now in remission, the singer has said previously that they still need to attend regular medical appointments.

“We have to take him every three months for check-ups, and it’s really scary,” he said.

“One of the first things a doctor told me at one of the hospitals we’d gone to was to stay strong and help each other through this.

"When we had asked why the doctors keep telling us that, this friend of ours who works with families going through things like this, said that something like 92 per cent of couples who go through this … get divorced.

"And many of the eight per cent who don’t, have more children. And of course, my wife and I thought, here we are with a beautiful daughter.”

Luisana shared a post of herself wearing a pink tiara and holding a sparkler, writing: “Happy birthday to me.” Instagram

Michael’s birthday message also comes after Luisana revealed that he had received “a lot of threats” following an Instagram Live, where it appeared as though he aggressively elbowed his wife, sparking concerns from fans on social media.

“We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn’t believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina,” Luisana said on Argentinian TV show, Intrusos.

“It’s not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened,” she added. “It caused Mike a lot of pain too.”

This article first appeared on bounty.